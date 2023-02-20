White House: Biden Felt Ukraine Trip Was Key to Send Message of Support

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.

Sullivan said Biden spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the war and its needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, and economic and humanitarian support.

Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Sullivan said Russia was notified of Biden's trip "for deconfliction purposes" a few hours before his departure.