×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | kyiv trip

White House: Biden Felt Ukraine Trip Was Key to Send Message of Support

White House: Biden Felt Ukraine Trip Was Key to Send Message of Support
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Monday, 20 February 2023 09:13 AM EST

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.

Sullivan said Biden spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the war and its needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, and economic and humanitarian support.

Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Sullivan said Russia was notified of Biden's trip "for deconfliction purposes" a few hours before his departure.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.
biden, kyiv trip
90
2023-13-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved