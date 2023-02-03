Ukraine's Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Mistrust of Putin Would Ruin Any Peace Deal

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik isn't putting much stock into a German newspaper report stating that President Joe Biden — in a proposal submitted by CIA Director William Burns last month — offered Russian President Vladimir Putin 20% of Ukraine's territory in exchange for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rudik's rationale for being skeptical: Putin.

The report "doesn't appear to be accurate. We have seen so many illusions, and hopes, that there could be a peace deal with Putin. However, as of right now, there is not a single way of making sure that Russia's president will keep his part of the deal," Rudik told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Rudik continued: "Not a single person, or world organization, is able to say, 'If there is a peace deal on the table, Putin wouldn't break it tomorrow.'"

The published report, which includes two high-level German government officials as sources, claims that Burns offered a "land for peace" deal involving 20% of Ukraine land, or approximately 9,000 square miles.

If that's an accurate assessment, it would essentially cover the size of Ukraine's Donbas region.

"On behalf of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people, we are sure, and we have the proof that, in the past, Putin will break his part of the deal," said Rudik, who added the only way to handle Russia in the long term "is to fight them" for attempting "to destroy our democracy."

Rudik, the leader of the Golos political party, then concluded the interview by suggesting that Ukraine wouldn't accept a peace deal under any terms, short of military surrender, or Russia vacating the country entirely.

"Russia would not stop. It can only be stopped. This is what we are doing very successfully — with the United States' help," said Rudik. "This is our plan, to kick them out of our land physically, because we do not believe in diplomacy on this matter.

"We have not seen it working before, and we do not see it working well for us right now," added Rudik.

