Trump: I'd End Ukraine War in 24 Hours If President

Former President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that if he were president, he would negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."

"If I were president, the Russia Ukraine war would never have happened ... never in a million years," Trump says in one video posted to Truth Social.

"But even now, if I were president, I'd be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours," he continued.

"It can be done. You have to say the right things, not the wrong things," Trump said. "I think we helped lead Russia into that war by saying, well, if they took a small part of the country that would be OK. Such a tragic waste of human life."

In a second video, Trump accused President Joe Biden of "escalating" the war by sending tanks to Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine is very dangerous, explosive, and escalating by the day," he said.

"Joe Biden's weakness and incompetence has brought us to the brink of nuclear war. And now Biden is doing what he said 10 months ago would lead to World War III. He is sending in American tanks," Trump continued. "It's far past the time for all parties involved to pursue a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine before this already horrific catastrophe spirals out of control and ends up leading indeed to World War III. And this would be a war like no other war because this would be a nuclear war."

The former president concludes, "Such a tragic waste of human life. When you look at all that's happening there, those cities are obliterated. First comes the tanks and then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended now. It can be done and in fact, it's easy to get done."