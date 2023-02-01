×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | war | ukraine | russia | vladimir putin

Trump: I'd End Ukraine War in 24 Hours If President

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 05:24 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that if he were president, he would negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."

"If I were president, the Russia Ukraine war would never have happened ... never in a million years," Trump says in one video posted to Truth Social.

"But even now, if I were president, I'd be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours," he continued.

"It can be done. You have to say the right things, not the wrong things," Trump said. "I think we helped lead Russia into that war by saying, well, if they took a small part of the country that would be OK. Such a tragic waste of human life."

In a second video, Trump accused President Joe Biden of "escalating" the war by sending tanks to Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine is very dangerous, explosive, and escalating by the day," he said.

"Joe Biden's weakness and incompetence has brought us to the brink of nuclear war. And now Biden is doing what he said 10 months ago would lead to World War III. He is sending in American tanks," Trump continued. "It's far past the time for all parties involved to pursue a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine before this already horrific catastrophe spirals out of control and ends up leading indeed to World War III. And this would be a war like no other war because this would be a nuclear war."

The former president concludes, "Such a tragic waste of human life. When you look at all that's happening there, those cities are obliterated. First comes the tanks and then come the nukes. Get this crazy war ended now. It can be done and in fact, it's easy to get done."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that if he were president, he would negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."
donald trump, war, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin
303
2023-24-01
Wednesday, 01 February 2023 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved