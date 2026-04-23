Sen. McCormick to Newsmax: 'At a Really Critical Crossroads' With Iran

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that Iran will decide whether the conflict with the United States continues.

"We're at a really critical crossroads. Phase one of this campaign and operation has been extraordinarily successful," McCormick said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The president laid out some very specific military objectives. We made huge progress on destroying the drones, the missiles, the launchers, the manufacturing facilities."

McCormick said President Donald Trump made it clear Iran cannot have nuclear capability or be on the path to a nuclear weapon.

"Now Iran has to decide the blockade is working. It's putting enormous economic pressure," he said.

"There's a corridor opening in the Strait of Hormuz, where we're sending through about 12 to 15 ships a day, but we can go on for quite some time in this phase," McCormick continued.

"The question will be whether the Iranians opt for a peaceful resolution, give up the enriched uranium and a path to prosperity for a great civilization ... that's been run by a bunch of radicals for 50 years. Or they can continue to lie and obstruct."

He said Iran's leadership remains deeply divided over its path forward.

"We're going to have to use military capability, put additional pressure. We have twice the assets in the region that we did 30 days ago, and we have precision capability to take out dual-use manufacturing, dual-use facilities, dual-use energy production," McCormick said.

"It's really a decision point for the Iranians."

He said the United States is less dependent on the Strait of Hormuz than others, citing China and Europe.

"We truly can withstand this indefinitely. Of course, we're paying a price at the pump," McCormick said.

"Gas prices are up by about a dollar, a little bit less in Pennsylvania. That's a real pressure on working families," he continued.

"This isn't something we want to have continue ... on a long-term basis. We got to get this resolved and get our troops back home," McCormick added.

"But make no mistake, this is existential for the Iranian regime. And that's why the blockade has been so powerful."

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