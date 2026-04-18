Axios: Trump Holds Situation Room Meeting on Iran

President Donald Trump held a Situation Room meeting Saturday morning to address rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, according to Axios, citing U.S. officials.

The meeting comes as the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire within days, with no confirmed timeline for the next round of negotiations.

Iran signaled a renewed threat to the key shipping corridor Saturday and carried out attacks on vessels in the region.

The move followed Trump’s recent suggestion that a deal to end the conflict could be imminent.

One senior U.S. official told Axios that absent progress, hostilities could restart in the near term.

Top administration officials attended the meeting, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Also present were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine, according to the report. The White House declined to comment.

Diplomatic efforts have continued through intermediaries.

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir recently hosted talks in Tehran aimed at bridging differences between the two sides, and Trump has spoken directly with both Munir and Iranian officials, Axios reported.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has received updated U.S. proposals and is reviewing them, though no response has been issued.

A source familiar with the negotiations told Axios that tensions flared again after both sides made headway on key issues, including uranium enrichment and Iran’s nuclear stockpile.

Speaking Saturday at the White House, Trump accused Iran of testing limits, saying the country "got a little cute" and warning that Tehran "can’t blackmail us."

He added that discussions remain active and said he expects to know soon whether the talks will move forward.