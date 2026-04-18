Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is the New OPEC Now

On Newsmax’s "Saturday Report," political strategist Dick Morris dismissed Iran’s claim that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, arguing instead that “the U.S. has control of the Straits, and at any point they need to exercise it if they can.”

Morris framed the situation as the culmination of a major shift in global energy power driven by U.S. oil production.

"The world produces 100 million barrels of oil a day," he said, noting that U.S. output had once fallen to "only 4 million barrels out of the 100 million," allowing OPEC to dominate and declare, "your trade is insignificant."

That dynamic, he argued, has now reversed.

"About two weeks ago, [President Donald] Trump increased American oil exports to 14 million barrels a day, completely wiping out everybody else," Morris said, adding that "what Trump basically said was, ‘I am the new OPEC. I will decide who gets to export what to whom, when and where.'"

According to Morris, Iran initially resisted that shift, "Iran said to hell with you. We don’t recognize it," but changed course after the threat of a U.S. embargo.

"Trump said, 'I’ll impose a total embargo and nobody will be able to get any oil in,'" he explained, prompting Iran to "basically back down."

While Tehran has not formally conceded, Morris suggested the outcome is inevitable.

"They haven’t conceded it completely diplomatically, but it’s on the way," he said, calling it "the most amazing triumph you can imagine for Donald Trump."

Looking ahead, Morris predicted a decisive resolution: "In a few days, Iran is going to officially surrender and the U.S. will control it," he said, adding that "the U.S. Navy will basically be the blockade enforcer" in what he described as a "permanent situation."

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