Kerik to Newsmax: No One Holding FBI, DOJ Accountable

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax Monday that there is apparently “no one” holding the Department of Justice and FBI accountable for obstructing criminal investigations into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“The problem is we don't have anyone overseeing the FBI or DOJ that can hold them accountable,” Kerik said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “That's what's making everybody crazy right now.”

Kerik said that after two IRS whistleblowers testified in front of Congress last week that the law enforcement agencies were obstructing and suppressing criminal investigations of the younger Biden for tax evasion and fraud, as well as other potential illegal activity, there is growing unrest among the rank-and-file agents and investigators in those agencies.

“I think the upper echelon of the bureau has fallen, completely fallen,” he said. “I think what's happening is lower-level investigators, people on the bottom, they've had it. I think they've had enough, and that's what you see in these whistleblowers.”

IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley and agent Joe Ziegler told the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that the agencies demonstrated a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps during its probe of Hunter Biden dating back to the administration of former President Donald Trump, before the 2020 election, The Associated Press reported July 19.

“You're seeing a lot of the bureau agents coming forward, either publicly coming out or going behind the scenes and getting stuff out to the committee,” he said. “That report [leaked to the committee] is far more than just damning. That report says that [the agencies] knew [about potential crimes], they sat on it, they suppressed it, they concealed it from the American people.”

Kerik said this activity at the state or municipal level would result in those involved being taken away in handcuffs and charged with crimes.

He said that the actions are leading to growing unrest, possibly even a “revolt” within the agencies.

“Based on what I'm hearing from retired agents who have an enormous amount of respect for the line agents, and who have an enormous amount of reach within the bureau, I hear constantly now that there is a revolt,” he said. “I think whatever it is now, it's growing day by day.”

He said for those agents, being told to suppress items uncovered during an investigation when you swear to uphold the law, upsets them.

“When you stand up and take an oath to the Constitution on behalf of the FBI that you're working for the FBI, you anticipate you're all about law and order. You're all about upholding the Constitution,” he said. “Then you're told by some superiors ‘hold it,’ ‘hide that,’ ‘conceal this,’ ‘suppress that,’ ‘don't mention this,’ ‘don't talk about that,’ this is this is completely insane.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!