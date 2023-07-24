Trump Lawyer: Who Wanted to Cover Up Biden Evidence?

A report that the FBI briefed the Delaware U.S. attorney's office and that it corroborated parts of the evidence a confidential source has told the bureau about an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leads to questions about who wanted to cover up the evidence, Jesse Binnall, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said Monday on Newsmax.

"The one thing that we know is that if this was Donald Trump on the other side, they would have appointed a special counsel from day one and that special counsel would be spending $25 million a year going after Donald Trump and everybody who's ever talked to him," Binnall told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This is a case that needed a special counsel from day one. They're hoping that by having a sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden, they can make all this go away."

According to a report in The Federalist on Monday, the Pittsburgh FBI office corroborated several details in the FD-1023 form that eventually was released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The form contained information from an FBI confidential human source concerning a $10 million bribery scheme involving the Bidens and the head of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Binnall said Monday that because two IRS "brave whistleblowers" came forward, the Department of Justice now won't be able to make the claims against the Bidens go away.

"Congress, luckily, has this information," Binnall said. "We just need to make sure that we lean on our members of Congress to make sure that they have the courage necessary to follow this all the way to the end."

Binnall said he expects even more charges to come against Trump through special counsel Jack Smith, who he called a "desperate man."

"He's going to do everything he can to make sure that the American people don't get to decide who the next president is, as he wants to decide," said Binnall. "He wants to do everything possible to make sure that decision is going to come from Washington, D.C., not someplace like Florida, where Donald Trump can get a fair trial."

And Trump's legal team, moving forward, needs to put together a strong legal and factual case, said Binnall.

"I think we're going to see motions to dismiss that are extremely strong," he added, arguing that there is no legal or factual basis for any of the claims being made about the former president, particularly in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protests.

"[He] said that people should peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard," said Binnall. "The last time I checked, that's not criminal. ... One thing that the American people are going to see more clearly is that Jack Smith is pursuing a political agenda through the federal court system."

Meanwhile, this week, when Hunter Biden's plea agreement comes up for a judicial decision, that judge is obligated to ask tough questions of the prosecutors.

"If they do accept the plea bargain, then members of Congress need to be very strong at pushing Hunter Biden to testify in front of congressional committees and not rest on his Fifth Amendment rights anymore because he has his deal with prosecutors," said Binnall. "The only way he can be prosecuted now is if he lies to Congress.

"Now, of course, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is not going to prosecute for that. But one day we're going to have a real attorney general again, and that attorney general can hold Hunter Biden accountable for any future lies."

