Weiss' Probe Was Briefed on FBI Corroborating FD-1023 Details

The FBI's office in Pittsburgh had reportedly corroborated details of the Joe Biden bribery claims before it passed the FD-1023 on to U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware.

The new revelation came from a source to The Federalist's senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland.

Her source says the Pittsburgh FBI office under the Western District of Pennsylvania's then-U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, tapped by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the Biden family's foreign business dealings, had corroborated several evidentiary claims made by a confidential human source (CHS) as outlined in the FD-1023.

Also, Delaware prosecutors taking over the case were briefed on that corroboration by the Pittsburgh FBI office, according to the source, which was privy to the details of the briefing. Delaware is the home state of President Joe Biden.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released that FD-1023 last week, which he said was obtained from a whistleblower through legal avenues.

The document alleged Ukrainian gas company Burisma's founder was keeping Hunter Biden on its board at the cost of $5 million to Hunter, and $5 million to then-Vice President Joe Biden in order to "protect" Burisma "from all kinds of problems," through the power and influence of "the big guy."

Among the corroborated details by the Pittsburgh FBI office were travel records of the CHS, confirming the CHS was in the locations and at the times as claimed in the FD-1023, including Kyiv, Ukraine; Vienna, Austria, and London. Also, a meeting with Oleksandr Ostapenko was corroborated to the Pittsburgh office by the CHS's unnamed handler.

The FBI has considered the CHS credible and worthy of six figures of payments, according to previous reports.

But there are now concerns the following up on the FD-1023 died in Biden's home state of Delaware.

Barr reportedly instructed the Pittsburgh office to weed out potential "disinformation" in the allegations against the Bidens, leading to the "clearing-house" work, according to The Federalist report, to "check out the source and credibility of evidence before assigning it to one of the ongoing investigations already pending in the department," which was ongoing in Delaware.

The Pittsburgh office did not have subpoena or grand jury authority to continue the work on the FD-1023.

IRS whistleblowers leading investigations of Hunter Biden's tax crimes testified last week before Congress, saying U.S. Attorney David Weiss leading the Hunter Biden investigations did not acknowledge the existence of the FD-1023.

IRS criminal investigation supervisor Gary Shapley and special agent in charge Joe Ziegler say information in the FD-1023 would have supplemented their recommendations of felony tax charges against Hunter Biden.

But, they added, while prosecutors were in unanimous agreement the recommendation of felony charges were warranted, senior operatives in the Biden Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to prosecute them and work a misdemeanor plea deal with Hunter Biden.

The IRS whistleblowers also alleged Delaware assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked the interviewing of Biden family members in the course of the investigation and warned them to not ask about the "big guy" — which is allegedly now-President Biden.

Finally, the IRS whistleblowers claim senior DOJ officials "slow-walked" the Biden investigations, potentially to allow the five-year statute of limitations to run out.