Sen. John Kennedy to Newsmax: Prefers 'Idiot Control' Over New Gun Laws

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued against the need for more gun control laws Wednesday during a recent interview on Newsmax, stating that the real problem lies in "idiot control" following a tragic school shooting in Georgia that left four people dead.

In light of a tragic school shooting in Georgia that claimed the lives of four people, Kennedy appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to express his opposition to the possibility of liberal cries for new gun control legislation. Kennedy said that the U.S. does not need more laws regulating firearms but instead must focus on addressing those who abuse their rights under the Second Amendment.

"It's horrible. We've had a number of mass shootings this year," Kennedy said. "I don't think the answer is more laws. We've got hundreds, maybe thousands of gun control laws on the books. I don't think we need more gun control. What we need, obviously, in my opinion, is more idiot control."

Kennedy went on to explain the difficulty of managing individuals who act out in violent ways, stating that it is almost impossible to control people who are mentally unstable or inherently evil in such a large country.

"I don't know how to control people who are sick or just evil in a free country as big as the United States of America, over 300 million people," he said. "You can just do the best you can."

As conversations around gun control continue to divide lawmakers, Kennedy highlighted the importance of protecting the Second Amendment while pointing out the potential for abuse by some individuals. He remarked that some people may look back on mass shootings and say the warning signs were clear, but such reflections often come too late.

"When we look back with 20/20 hindsight, in many cases, the people who perpetuate these crimes, you say, Well, it should have been obvious," Kennedy said.

He acknowledged that some of his colleagues in Washington, D.C., believe that stricter gun control laws or even abolishing the Second Amendment altogether is the solution.

"There are large swaths of my colleagues in Washington, D.C., who think the answer is to get rid of the Second Amendment; they would solve drunk driving by getting rid of all sober drivers. And I don't think the Second Amendment allows that," Kennedy explained.

Kennedy restated his belief that further laws won't solve the issue. "We can pass more laws, but we've [already] got plenty of laws. I don't think we've got a gun control problem. It's an idiot control problem."

Kennedy's comments were made just hours after a 14-year-old student, identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Colt Gray, allegedly opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, Newsmax reported.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers. Nine other individuals were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. Gray is expected to be charged as an adult in connection with the attack.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

