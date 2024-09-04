Report: 2 Dead, 4 Injured in Ga. School Shooting

Law enforcement officers in Georgia responded on Wednesday to a shooting at a high school and were two people reportedly were killed and four others injured.

The casualties at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, were reported by MSNBC, citing unnamed law enforcement officers briefed on the incident.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The incident appeared to be under control and students were being released at midday, a Barrow County Schools spokesperson said.

Live aerial TV images showed several ambulances outside of the high school.

CNN said it witnessed a patient being loaded into a medical helicopter that had landed at the school.

"At approximately 10:23 a.m., officers from multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school in reference to a reported active shooting," the Sheriff's Office said.

"Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time," the statement added.

The FBI field office in Atlanta dispatched agents to the high school to support local law enforcement, said Jenna Sellitto, a spokeswoman for the office.

Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

In a statement, the FBI's Atlanta office said: "FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement."

Apalachee High School has about 1,900 students, according to records from Georgia education officials. It became Barrow County's second largest public high school when it opened in 2000, according to the Barrow County School System. It’s named after the Apalachee River on the southern edge of Barrow County.

This report was compiled from Reuters and The Associated Press dispatches.