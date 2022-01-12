Kelly Loeffler to Newsmax: Abrams Didn't Want to Lend Biden 'Political Capital'

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams didn't show up for President Joe Biden's "roadshow" trip to Atlanta because she didn't want to "lend him any of her political capital," former Sen. Kelly Loeffler said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Biden's down," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's underwater 29 points here in Georgia. Most importantly, if you think about the people of Georgia, this roadshow from Washington was really an insult. I mean, he came to talk about something that's not a real issue here."

Abrams cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for not attending Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance in Abrams' hometown, but Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, mocked the snub, calling it proof that the Georgia Democrat sees Biden as being toxic.

Loeffler Wednesday said that visit came when Georgians, like other Americans, are more concerned about matters such as open borders, inflation, and school closures than they are about the voting rights legislation.

She also called it a bad policy decision for Biden and Harris to come to Georgia to push those into Washington into a vote on the elections legislation.

"It's a definite attempt to deflect from his cratering poll numbers and their disastrous policies," said Loeffler. "You don't come to Georgia to deliver a message to Washington. This is potentially the new fundraising effort. They're going to try to ... mobilize and get their base energized, which they desperately need after such a failure of 2021 not just policy-wise, but the risks they put our country on an international scale."

Georgia's voting law, which went into place after Trump's 2020 loss, has come under fire, but Loeffler pointed out that in the state's recent municipal elections, Democrats picked up 48 seats while Republicans picked up six.

"We should be very focused on election integrity, which is a part of voting rights," she said. "That's what energizes Georgians to talk … this is just a way to get Georgians angry, so I think he picked the wrong place. Georgia is the battleground. That's the work I'm doing every single day to make sure that we stand up against these radical attempts to change our democracy."

Loeffler also called it a "big lie" to believe that Republicans are trying to restrict minority voting through voter ID laws.

Meanwhile, when asked if she's planning another run for the Senate, Loeffler said she's busy "building conservative voter mobilization, working to make sure conservatives win up and down the ballot, and I'm going to work on that every day until we are victorious in 2022."

