Stacey Abrams' 'Embarrassing' Snub of Biden Shows He's 'Politically Toxic'

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has spent the years since her 2018 defeat for the office devoted to an issue she frames as “voting rights” — so when President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, flew to her home turf to deliver a speech on her primary passion, Abrams’ absence was noticeable.
One of the Peach State’s most prominent Democrats, Abrams reportedly had to skip the White House’s Atlanta address due to a “scheduling” conflict.
