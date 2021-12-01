×
Tags: stacey abrams | democrat | georgia | governor | get out the vote | mail-in ballots | black

Stacey Abrams Launches 2nd Campaign for Georgia Governor

stacey abrams barks and points during a campaign rally
Stacey Abrams never conceded the past race she ran for Georgia governor. (John Bazemore/AP)

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 03:35 PM

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another campaign to become the nation's first Black woman governor.

Without serious competition in a Democrat primary, the announcement sets up a likely rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Their 2018 contest was one of the most narrowly decided races for governor that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

Yet Abrams' strong showing convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be written off as a GOP stronghold. Her performance and subsequent organization convinced Joe Biden to invest heavily in the state in 2020, and he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since 1992. The party later won a narrow Senate majority after victories in two special elections in the state.

The 2022 governor's race will test whether those gains were a one-time phenomenon driven by discomfort with then-President Donald Trump or marked the beginning of a more consequential political shift in a rapidly growing and diversifying South.

Politics
