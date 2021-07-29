Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Biden's Actions Conflict With 'Buy American' Plan

Rep. Fred Keller Thursday slammed President Joe Biden over his "Buy American" plan, telling Newsmax that his actions show he doesn't mean what he's saying.

"Why would he shut down the pipeline in the United States of America and allow the Russians to build theirs?" the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," after Biden on Wednesday visited the lawmaker's state to outline his proposals.

"I mean, that's a question somebody needs to ask this guy," said Keller.

He also accused Biden of having no faith in Americans, while saying former President Donald Trump had faith "and we saw how well it worked up until the Chinese hit us with their virus."

Biden's ratings are also tanking and has had low attendance at his public appearances because of his lack of leadership, said Keller.

Keller also discussed the push in his state for an audit of the 2020 election results, pointing out that his constituents and people across the country need to have faith again in their elections.

"(We have) the most liberal governor in the United States. Tom Wolf…(he) now agrees with photo ID for voters," Keller added. "The whole point is we need to make sure our elections are secure. Under the leadership of Seth Grove in the statehouse government committee, they've had hearings all across the commonwealth and actually put forth some good legislation for our elections in Pennsylvania, and the governor vetoed it. Now he's got to do a reversal because he's really realizing what they did listening to the people of the commonwealth. They made sense. Now the governor is scrambling just like the Biden administration scrambles every day of the week because they don't have a clue."

Keller also on Thursday accused Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to cover up for their "disastrous policies" by calling for mask mandates.

"It's about control," he said. "People weren't doing what they want them to do...Speaker Pelosi and President Biden need to stop this charade."

He also slammed Biden for saying that he doesn't think Americans are as smart as he had thought if they're not getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

"He shouldn't be estimating anybody's intelligence," said Keller. "What he should be doing is be worried about his job" and about the "root causes" of the border crisis.

"I'll tell you the root cause: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their policies," he added.

Keller's comments came before Biden was to announce vaccine mandates for federal employees, and after Pelosi announced a new mask mandate for the House based on guideline changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also took offense to reports that Pelosi called McCarthy a "moron" for objecting to the renewed mask mandates.

"We're talking about the person who said all of America has to do something else and she goes along without a mask," said Keller. "I don't think she has the right to be calling anybody names."

But when asked if he would comply with the House mask mandate, Keller responded that he thinks there are a "lot of things going on here" and that Pelosi and Biden "want this fight."

"They don't want to talk about their disastrous policies that are hurting the American people...they don't want to talk about that they cut people's paychecks because they got us back in the Paris climate accords and stopped the (Keystone XL) pipeline, and now gas costs more money," he continued. "People have to pay more to get back and forth to work and do the things they like to do. They're about control, and they don't want to be talking about their horrible policies. They want a deflection, and that's all they're trying to do."