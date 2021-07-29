Trump: Infrastructure Deal Makes Republicans Look 'Weak,' 'Dumb'

Former President Donald Trump is blasting Senate Republicans — singling out Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — after a bipartisan group of lawmakers reached agreement on major provisions for a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Trump made his comments on Wednesday in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

He wrote: "Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO (Republican In Name Only) Mitt Romney. This will be a victory for the Biden Administration and Democrats, and will be heavily used in the 2022 election.

"It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb. It shouldn’t be done. It sets an easy glidepath for Dems to then get beyond what anyone thought was possible in future legislation. It will be a continued destruction of our Country. Our Borders are horrible, crime is at an all time high, taxes and inflation are going way up, the economy is going way down, and now this. Don’t do it Republicans—Patriots will never forget! If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!"

The Hill noted Romney was one of 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group involved in talks with the Biden administration over the infrastructure package.

The Senate voted 67-32 on Wednesday to start work on the infrastructure plan after the group of bipartisan senators had agreed on major provisions of the plan. Seventeen Republican senators joined with Democrats in the vote, The Associated Press noted.

"This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function," President Joe Biden said before the vote. "We will once again transform America and propel us into the future."