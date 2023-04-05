×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: keithself | newsmaxtv | trump | hutchinson

Keith Self to Newsmax: 'We Must Stand With Donald Trump'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 01:37 PM EDT

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Americans "must stand with Donald Trump" following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

While on "National Report," Self was asked about the Republican response to Trump’s arraignment and the news that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is entering the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

"Let’s separate this into the 2024 campaign and, frankly, the two-tier justice system we have today," Self said.

He said: "We have a two-tiered system of justice. That's where we need to stand today. 2024 will sort itself out through the primary, and I suspect that Donald Trump will be in the primary. And I think that he will do very good with his base."

Self said: "We must stand with Donald Trump. Every American should, Republican, Democrat, [and] independent. Because ... we now have a two-tiered justice system. This is crossing the Rubicon. This is an inflection point in our nation for the future. We need to understand that, because this may set a new normal."

He continued: "We do not want that. We want the rule of law in our nation as our founders designed it under the Constitution, so everyone would be measured the same under the rule of law."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Americans "must stand with Donald Trump" following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. While on "National Report," Self was asked about the Republican response to Trump's arraignment and the news...
keithself, newsmaxtv, trump, hutchinson
256
2023-37-05
Wednesday, 05 April 2023 01:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved