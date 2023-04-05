Keith Self to Newsmax: 'We Must Stand With Donald Trump'

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Americans "must stand with Donald Trump" following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

While on "National Report," Self was asked about the Republican response to Trump’s arraignment and the news that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is entering the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

"Let’s separate this into the 2024 campaign and, frankly, the two-tier justice system we have today," Self said.

He said: "We have a two-tiered system of justice. That's where we need to stand today. 2024 will sort itself out through the primary, and I suspect that Donald Trump will be in the primary. And I think that he will do very good with his base."

Self said: "We must stand with Donald Trump. Every American should, Republican, Democrat, [and] independent. Because ... we now have a two-tiered justice system. This is crossing the Rubicon. This is an inflection point in our nation for the future. We need to understand that, because this may set a new normal."

He continued: "We do not want that. We want the rule of law in our nation as our founders designed it under the Constitution, so everyone would be measured the same under the rule of law."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!