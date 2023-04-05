×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe tacopina | indictment

Trump Attorney Tacopina Says Charges Are 'Relief'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 11:23 AM EDT

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that the 34 federal charges against his client are "a relief," in an interview.

Tacopina told "CBS Mornings" the day after Trump was arraigned in Manhattan court: "There's no crime at all — at all."

He added: "I mean, this is not a game. You're charging the [former] president of the United States with crimes, crimes that will never be sustained in a court of law because they don't exist."

Tacopina went on to say that the unsealed indictment is "very vanilla" and said, "it did not list the underlying crimes he's allegedly intended to cover up with false business records."

He asked, "What's to hide?" And said on the "Today" show he said, "Understand, these false business record entries — which are not even false — are misdemeanor counts" for which "the statute of limitations is long gone."

Tacopina continued: "The only way to make this a felony is to cobble together a couple of misdemeanors — the false business records and the attempt to cover up another crime. But the indictment doesn't even list what the crime is."

He also pushed back on claims that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg discovered new evidence that led him to level charges against Trump.

"There is no evidence," Tacopina said. "That's spin."

He added, "This is just rehashing a zombie case."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that the 34 federal charges against his client are "a relief," saying, "there's no crime at all" in an interview.
donald trump, joe tacopina, indictment
228
2023-23-05
Wednesday, 05 April 2023 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved