Sen. Graham's Call to Help Trump: 'Don't Take This Anymore!'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 10:48 AM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ripped off another fiery rebuke of Democrats putting politics before the country, calling for donations to his and former President Donald Trump's campaigns Tuesday night.

"We've got one last chance here to straighten this out," Graham said in a tone that hearkened back to his Justice Brett Kavanaugh condemnation of Democrats. "I just told you a Democratic president lies under oath regarding sexual matters, they're not prosecuted.

"A Democratic secretary of state running for president destroys 33,000 email under subpoena, they're not prosecuted."

Graham was speaking after Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that disappointed even some Democrats for its legal argument, making the search for a crime to indict Trump into a slippery slope that will lead to more intense prosecution of the opposition party than ever before.

"This is selective prosecution," Graham continued. "It's legal garbage in New York. It's politically motivated. And we do have one last chance to not become a banana republic."

Graham hammered more. "2024 is the most important election in my lifetime," he said. "America is literally at stake as we know it.

"Please help President Trump, if you can afford 5 or 10 bucks. If you can't afford a dollar, fine — just pray."

Graham called for supporters to get out the vote in 2024 to get back at Democrats' attempts to use the justice system to wage war on America's election process.

"Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state," he continued, referring to Democrats' dominance in early voting in past elections, because Republicans have urged same-day, in-person voting against mass mail-in balloting schemes to benefit Democrat candidates. "Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can.

"Pray for this country; pray for this president; and if you got any money to give, give it."

Graham gave his website LindseyGraham.com, saying "it doesn't go to me, it goes to helping this president and taking back the Senate."

"Let's stand up for this president," he concluded. "Let's stand up for this country, and let's don't take this crap anymore! We all can help."

Newsfront
