NYPD Brass to Newsmax: Commish Probe Riddled With Misinformation

Two members of the New York City Police Department's leadership told Newsmax on Friday that misinformation surrounds the probe of Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry and Chief of Patrol John Chell joined "American Agenda" to set the record straight regarding the investigation that's underway by the Southern District of New York.

It was widely reported that the FBI raided the home of Caban, as well as other high-ranking officials of Mayor Eric Adams' staff. The nature of the investigations is unknown, and no one has yet been accused of any crime.

"We're going to cooperate fully and let the process play out," Chell said, "but I have to clarify; we keep hearing raids. There was no raids on any member of our department. They requested cellphones and they were given over to go through that process."

Chell added, "it's just misinformation."

Daughtry said the message to New Yorkers is to "have faith in the leadership team here."

"We know there's a lot going on in the department. We know there's obviously, it's all over the news what's happening," Daughtry said. "But we have to stay focused as leaders of this agency ... because people's lives depend on us to keep them safe. And that's what we intend to do. We're going to cooperate with the investigation, whatever the Southern District needs."

News of the investigation comes amid the safest August that New York City has had since the NYPD created its computer-generated statistics management system CompStat in 1994.

"We had the safest August since we started tracking crime, since CompStat started. That speaks volumes for itself. And we're going to continue that trend," Daughtry said.

Chell also rebutted a media report that 75% of arrests made in Manhattan were of illegal immigrants.

"We don't know where that number came from. We don't know what that source is," Chell said. "Obviously, there's an increase in migrants going through our system, especially Manhattan, because of all the hotels. That's an obvious one. That number we don't we don't agree with whatsoever."

Regardless, migrant crime is a problem, he said.

"And the migrants here, when you think about it, they were paroled here. They went through the border; they were paroled here. And they have a court date for three, four, five years from now. So we have, by laws, we cannot put them on the street," Chell said. "And we've got over 200 shelters, if you will, that we've had to house them. It is what it is right now."

Chell cited a crime statistic that the NYPD locked up 740 people for a total of 11,000 times last year for retail theft.

"Our repeat offenders, if they're held accountable … by all the stakeholders, crime would plummet in this city," Chell said.

"I posted on X a couple of days ago of a person that was arrested 131 times for robberies, burglaries. The majority of them are petit larceny," Daughtry said. "There's no rehabilitation. That is what we call a recidivist, a repeat offender, a frequent flier. How do we deal with that? That's what we're seeing.

"And we need to have some accountability for these repeat offenders."

