McFarland to Newsmax: Iran Stalls, but Trump 'Knows the Game'

Iran is "trying to stall for time," but President Donald Trump "knows the game," says former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland.

"That's what Iran does. It stalls for time, thinking, 'Well, we're going to delay them,'" McFarland said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"But President [Donald] Trump, on the other hand, he knows the game. And that's why he said we're going to run out of patience.

"Because if Iran plays for time, that gives Iran more time to click along with its nuclear program and enrich a little more uranium," she added.

Iran and the United States will begin talks on Saturday to reach a new nuclear deal in an effort to ease tensions and avert another conflict in the Middle East.

Iran, McFarland said, "is squeezed."

"So this is the maximum pressure campaign that President Trump did his first time. Now it's the maximum pressure campaign on steroids.

"Iran is broke because oil prices are coming down. That's Trump's energy policy," she said.

"The sanctions have been reimposed, meaning Iran can't sell the oil — and even if it does, at these low prices. In addition to that, we have President Trump, who's doing military maneuvers where he is putting these B-2 bombers" in place, she told Newsmax.

On why he isn't using the B-2 bombers now, McFarland said, "What you want to do is push Iran into the wall. They're real close to the wall right now.

"Hamas is gone. Hezbollah is gone. The Houthis are now gone. ... Iran is now isolated, alone. So what does it want to do? Play for time."

