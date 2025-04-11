Malcolm Hoenlein to Newsmax: Passover a Reminder of Today's Challenges

American Jewish leader Malcolm Hoenlein told Newsmax that the observance of Passover is more than a religious observance. It also presents a challenge.

Hoenlein told the "The Chris Salcedo Show" that "Passover marks the celebration of the exodus of the Jews from Egypt, and slavery in Egypt 3,500 years ago. But it also celebrates and reminds us of the lessons of the past to deal with the challenges of today."

Hoenlein went on to describe a passage repeated by Jews during Passover that reflects on enemies that arise to destroy them. "And it doesn't mean just the Jews. It means the values that we care about, the things that we hold dear, the things that keep society safe."

The growing threats and violence against Jews, said Hoenlein, are a constant reminder of the importance of that passage being repeated every year. "It's said in every generation. They arise to remind us that these challenges, from without and within, come in every generation. And only those who learn the lessons of the past can meet the challenges of the future."

Also joining the Passover discussion was Father Gerald Murray. He added, "Well, the basic thing we have to say is we trust in God. We live in this world for a time. But for eternity, that's our goal. And, you know, we have to accept that evil has to be resisted. And, indeed, the Lord resisted evil by rising from the dead. He conquered evil. So we have to say with the Lord we can find freedom."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com