NYPD's Chell to Newsmax: Central Park Robberies 'Major Issue'

John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department, told Newsmax on Friday that young migrant gang members are behind the wolfpack-style robberies plaguing Central Park in New York City, calling it a "major issue."

Chell, joining "American Agenda" in studio, said "stronger consequences" are needed to keep perpetrators like these off the streets, adding that "some of these kids are not redeemable."

"Wolfpack of anywhere from two to upwards of 12 young migrant kids who are part of TDA — that gang we talk about, Tren de Aragua, going in the park and robbing people, tourists. Robbing people outside the park. Major issue," Chell said.

"We've already made seven arrests, right? We still have more to go. That's how many there are."

Chell added: "And you saw in the paper the other day, 11-year-old kid arrested for robbery in the train system. ... Cash and credit cards from the robberies in Central Park — 11 years old. Think about that."

"That's as young as it gets in terms of those kind of crimes. But he's part of a pack. He's running around with TDA gang members.

"This is very sad on every level. But now you're victimizing our New York City residents and tourists in the most iconic park in the world."

Chell said that police are just one "part of the system" that needs to come together to do better at keeping criminals behind bars, regardless of their age.

"What we need is stronger consequences. ... Nobody wants to put a kid in jail, right? But at some point in time, some of these kids are not redeemable. Some are, very small," Chell said.

"We've got to come to that realization when it comes to the youth. But overall, consequences for serious crime is what we're lacking in the city and probably in this country."

