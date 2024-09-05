FBI Raids Homes of NYC Mayor's Aides

Federal investigators this week conducted raids on the homes of multiple top aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York Post reports.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright's home in Hamilton Heights and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks' home in Queens were both searched by federal authorities early in the morning on Wednesday. The FBI also searched the homes of New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban and top Adams adviser Tim Pearson, a former high-ranking member of the police department who also had his phones subpoenaed, according to the Post.

Adams said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that he's "not aware of any wrongdoing or misgivings" from any of his staffers. "We're going to continue to cooperate" with the investigation, which is being led by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Lower Manhattan.

A spokesperson for the police department said in a statement: "The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation."

Banks declined to comment when approached by reporters on Thursday, while making a public appearance in Queens for the first day of the new school year, saying, "Today's all about the kids."