Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Senate Will Pass Tax Bill by Deadline

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Senate will pass the wide-ranging tax bill supported by President Donald Trump before the July 4 recess.

Punchbowl News reported on Monday that Republican senators, House GOP leaders, and the White House are divided over the bill and question whether the Senate would be able to pass the bill before the July 4 deadline.

When asked on "National Report" about whether the Senate will meet the deadline, Britt said "Yes," adding that legislators "are working through this on the Senate side. We are doing our job. We understand what's at stake if we don't get this bill across the finish line."

She said that failing to pass the bill by that date would cause "a $4 trillion tax hike on Americans from coast to coast," which "means that in my home state of Alabama, everyone's tax bill goes up over $2,000 on average."

Britt added, "Look, we want hardworking Americans to keep more of their money. That is what this is about. It's also about reining in spending and making sure that we have a pathway to sustainability here in this nation."

She also claimed that legislators are "taking a surgical approach" to spending cuts.

"When you look at programs for people, we want to be sure that we preserve and strengthen those," Britt said. "So we are taking a surgical approach here on the Senate side. We are rolling up our sleeves and we are doing the work. We're doing the work for the American people and to put President Trump's vision into reality."

