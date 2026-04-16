Rep. Fine to Newsmax: 'Reckoning' Coming on Swalwell Allegations

A "reckoning" is coming in Washington as allegations continue to surface involving former California Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Thursday.

The Florida Republican also told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" that he does not believe claims from Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., that he was unaware of any alleged sexual misconduct involving Swalwell.

"I'm relatively new here. I've been here a year, so none of this was an open secret with me," Fine said. "But I can tell you, being on Capitol Hill these last couple days, there's a lot of people who are very, very nervous, particularly in certain circles."

Fine described what he called a broader issue on Capitol Hill.

"There was a culture of depravity that was allowed to take place up here," he said.

"It seems clear with the word choices that Gallego used that he knew exactly what kind of person he was so close to," he added. "There's going to be a lot of people who have a very, very difficult reckoning ahead and I'm here for it."

Gallego, in a prior statement, said his "friendship" with Swalwell "clouded my judgment" and that he had "no knowledge of predatory behavior, sexual assault, or harassment," while also saying political opponents were using the situation to attack him and his family.

Fine also addressed a recent failed effort in Congress to release the names of lawmakers who used taxpayer funds to cover legal expenses tied to sexual misconduct allegations.

"That happened a few weeks ago. I was one of the people who voted to release the names," Fine said. "So I can't explain why others did that."

He suggested Democrats had long been aware of allegations involving Swalwell.

"One of the most disturbing things about the Swalwell situation is you don't gather that kind of opposition, multiple women, all of these situations overnight. It wasn't organic," Fine said.

"Democrats have known exactly who he is and exactly what he was doing for years, if not a decade, and they didn't care as long as he was following their orders."

Fine further contended that "what is almost as disgusting" is that "Democrats were willing to cover it up for power, and only released it not to protect women, but in order to advance their power."

He also raised questions about House Democrat leadership.

"I want to know, for example, what did so-called [Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries know and when did he know it?" Fine said.

Separately, Fine criticized Democrats over continued efforts to advance a War Powers Resolution related to Iran after multiple rejections in the Senate.

"We're going to have that war powers resolution in the House today," he said. "What's clear is they don't care if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, and they don't care if that nuclear weapon could be delivered to the United States. And that's something that should scare every single American."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com