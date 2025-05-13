Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Trump Saudi Trip to 'Create Opportunity'

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia this week illustrates the administration's push to "encourage economic prosperity."

Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a four-day tour of the Gulf to discuss trade deals on nuclear equipment, artificial intelligence investments, and weapons. The White House reported on Tuesday morning that the two countries had agreed to a strategic economic partnership worth $600 billion.

Britt said on "National Report" that the trip "shows President Trump's commitment to making sure that we create relationships that encourage economic prosperity not only with our allies but obviously, importantly here at home."

She added that Trump "is making sure that we create opportunity here in America, that we are driving up American wages, that we are onshoring critical supply chains, and that we are making sure from coast to coast that America is back."

Britt said that the trip to Saudi Arabia and the subsequent trade deals are "a critical step in that critical partnership."

She said, "When we look at what's happening overall in the Middle East, having Saudi Arabia as a strong ally not only helps us economically but helps us forge … a path toward peace and the future there as well."

