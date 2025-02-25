Sen. Britt to Newsmax: 'Mama on a Mission' With Child Care Legislation

Sen. Katie Britt R-Ala., is pushing for a legislative package to create more affordable and available child care in America.

"I am a mama on a mission," she said Tuesday on Newsmax's "National Report."

Britt, co-sponsor of a two-bill package addressing child care issues with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the legislative initiative needs action to help more people enter the workforce.

She said the two primary needs are affordability and accessibility.

"These are things that I dealt with in my own personal life, trying to figure out how to get both of my children into the same child care facility and then writing that check," Britt said.

Britt compared the cost of child care to paying for college tuition.

"We've got to figure out how to tackle this," she said. "Our economy loses about $122 billion a year because of this issue, accessibility, and affordability of child care. We've got to figure out how to reinvigorate this, how to allow parents to have choices, how to drive down costs. And at the same time, we're driving up optionality."

Britt said the legislation covers those issues with expanded child care tax credits to financially supporting expanded child care programs that are managed on site by employers.

Britt also told Newsmax the ongoing Trump administration spending audits being conducted by DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) will help parents and employers by making sure the money they send to Washington in the form of tax payments is not wasted.

"This is not the government's money. This is taxpayer money," she said.

