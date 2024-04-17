Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Dems Rejecting Mayorkas Trial 'at Own Peril'

Senate Democrats who are expected to dismiss or table the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will do so "at their own peril," Rep. Kat Cammack said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"I think what we're going to see is a departure from 200 years worth of precedent and the Constitution as [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer is going to move as quickly as humanly possible to dismiss or table these articles of impeachment," the Florida Republican said on "Wake Up America."

However, the American people, no matter what state they are in, want someone to do something about the border and immigration, she said.

"Every town in America is a border town today because of Joe Biden's failure to secure the border, so I think that they do this at their own peril," said Cammack. "They're going to quickly move to dismiss and try to deflect with other issues."

The American people, though, "deserve to hear point-blank the failures, the negligence, and the deliberate actions that Alejandro Mayorkas has taken to not secure the border and to mislead the American people," she added. "He has lied to Congress. I have been one of the members he has point-blank lied to. I think that the American people deserve to hear the evidence and hear the case."

According to a new report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, taxpayers at the state, local, and national levels are spending approximately $182 billion to cover the cost of migrants being in the country illegally. Cammack called that "disgusting."

"It's disgusting when we have $34 trillion in national debt, record deficits, and we are still operating under continuing resolutions, which effectively are Nancy Pelosi's pending levels and policies," she said. "We're on an unsustainable path. We have got to get our fiscal house in order because that truly is a massive, if not the biggest, threat to our national security."

Cammack said the Treasury is having trouble placing bonds, and record inflation is being felt nationally.

"So again, we continue to spend this money at the expense of our veterans, of our seniors, of our military, and our national security," she said. "And for what? That's the question that Americans need answered. That's why the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas is so important. There has to be consequences and accountability for their failures and their lack of action."

Cammack also spoke about the push from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for the passage of several foreign aid bills and said that he has not yet decided what path to take.

"We will hear today what the decision is but there are multiple options on the floor," she said. "I think, no matter what, we have to have some sort of border component."

However, Cammack said Biden is not interested in securing the border, and won't uphold the law, no matter what border legislation is passed.

"We need to make sure that we're doing everything we can possible to secure conservative wins so we can get our country back on track," Cammack said.

