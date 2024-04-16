Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Dems Will Table Mayorkas Impeachment

Senate Democrats will defy history and table the House articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, even though the Senate is obligated to convene a trial once charges are walked across the Capitol, Sen. Tommy Tuberville predicted on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Never has this happened in the United States Senate or Congress," the Alabama Republican told "Newsline." "If articles come over, the impeachment trial goes on."

All Republicans will be on the Senate floor this afternoon trying to get a point of order, Tuberville added, but Democrats aren't "going to let that happen."

"They're going to vote 51 to 49 to table this and go to the next bill," said Tuberville. "What gets me is they're talking about Iran, they're talking about all this other money, but they're not talking about helping the American southern border. It's an absolute disgrace."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., he added, "is after Israel and the next day he's for Israel. These people, they do not have any consistency or any, uh, brevity about them in terms of coming and supporting the American people."

Tuberville also Tuesday discussed new legislation he is presenting to call for more transparency on spending going toward providing abortions in Veterans Administration facilities.

"The Veterans Health Care Act of 1992 basically says you can't have abortions in the VA, but this administration doesn't listen to the law," he said. "They don't go by the law. They don't go by the Constitution, so they changed it and said 'We're going to start having abortions in the VA.' "

Tuberville said he's been calling for transparency about numbers and how much money American taxpayers are paying for abortions, but "you can't get anything out of this administration."

"They don't care about any kind of conversation when it comes to abortion," he said. "They don't want anything out there in the public."

Tuberville said his legislation, the VA Abortion Transparency Act will be on the floor Tuesday but he does not know how far it will advance under Schumer.

"We are trying to get some kind of way to possibly let the American taxpayers know where their money is going and how many abortions are being done in the VA, which is all illegal," he said. "We're not going to have enough jailhouses or courtrooms to put all these Democrats in."

