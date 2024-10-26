Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris' Trump Rhetoric 'Despicable'

Vice President Kamala Harris' "inflammatory rhetoric" against former President Donald Trump is "dangerous" and "divisive," Trump's national campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's despicable to hear this inflammatory rhetoric coming from Kamala Harris," Leavitt told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "These are the types of words that led to two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump's life."

During a CNN town hall Wednesday night, Harris said she agrees with Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly that her rival meets the definition of a fascist.

Such words are also "divisive," said Leavitt.

"Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party are insulting the intelligence of tens of millions of Americans who support President Trump by suggesting that they would actually support a fascist or someone likened to [Adolf] Hitler," she said. "It's absurd."

Leavitt added that the rhetoric is "dishonest."

"Harris and the Democrats know that these attacks against President Trump are not true," she said. "That's why three Democrats in 'blue wall' states are currently running advertisements right now, cozying up to President Trump with positive rhetoric about him, because they know that they need him to win."

She added that Trump is "more popular" among Americans now than ever.

"This is the type of language that they've been using against him for eight years, but the polls show Americans aren't buying it," Leavitt said.

"They remember how much better their lives were under President Trump. We already had him for president for four years. Our democracy was stronger than it is today under Kamala Harris. It's a very poor and negative and disturbing closing message coming from the Kamala campaign."

Democrats, though, are trying to make voters fear picking Trump because "it's their last line of defense," she said.

"They don't have policy," she said. "They don't have a record to stand on. Kamala Harris has been the most incompetent, weakest, most failed vice president in our nation's history."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com