Trump at MSG Will Deliver Closing Message: Harris 'Broke' US

Former President Donald Trump will use his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden to deliver one final message ahead of Election Day: Vice President Kamala Harris “broke” America and that he will “fix it,” reports Politico.

“It's going to be the biggest Trump rally we've ever seen,” campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes told the Wall Street Journal. “It's a pretty hot ticket.”

Trump will argue that Harris and President Joe Biden have failed the country on the economy and immigration, among other issues.

The MSG rally will kick off an “arena tour” for Trump, who also plans to visit battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The event, which is expected to draw a massive turnout, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The venue, home to the New York Rangers and New York Knicks, hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1924, 1976, 1980, and 1992, as well as the Republican National Convention in 2004.