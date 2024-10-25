WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | rally | msg | harris

Trump at MSG Will Deliver Closing Message: Harris 'Broke' US

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 01:17 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will use his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden to deliver one final message ahead of Election Day: Vice President Kamala Harris “broke” America and that he will “fix it,” reports Politico.

“It's going to be the biggest Trump rally we've ever seen,” campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes told the Wall Street Journal. “It's a pretty hot ticket.”

Trump will argue that Harris and President Joe Biden have failed the country on the economy and immigration, among other issues.

The MSG rally will kick off an “arena tour” for Trump, who also plans to visit battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The event, which is expected to draw a massive turnout, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The venue, home to the New York Rangers and New York Knicks, hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1924, 1976, 1980, and 1992, as well as the Republican National Convention in 2004. 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump will use his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden to deliver one final message ahead of Election Day: that Vice President Kamala Harris "broke" America and that he will "fix it."
trump, rally, msg, harris
157
2024-17-25
Friday, 25 October 2024 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved