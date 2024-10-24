Trump Blasts Harris for Calling Him 'Fascist'

Donald Trump again called Kamala Harris "a threat to democracy" after the vice president claimed the former president was "a fascist."

Harris, during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night, said she agreed with Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, that the Republican presidential nominee met the definition of a fascist.

"Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!" Trump posted Wednesday night on Truth Social.

In interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic published Tuesday, Kelly warned that Trump meets the definition of a fascist and that the former president, while in office, suggested that the Nazi leader "did some good things."

Speaking during the town hall in Pennsylvania, Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, said Kelly's remarks offer a window into who Trump "really is" and the kind of commander in chief he would be.

When asked by town hall moderator Anderson Cooper whether she believed that Trump is a fascist, Harris replied twice, "Yes, I do."

Later, Harris said Trump, if elected again, would be "a president who admires dictators and is a fascist."

Harris' remarks indicate Democrats are going all-out to win an election that is widely believed to be a toss-up.

By saying she agreed with Kelly, Harris elevated "what until recently had been an argument made only in the lower ranks of a Democratic Party that has spent years attacking him as anti-democratic, unfit to serve and a criminal," The Times reported.

Kelly has long been critical of Trump and previously accused him of criticizing veterans killed in combat. His new warnings emerged as Trump seeks a second term vowing to dramatically expand his use of the military at home and suggesting he would use force to go after Americans he considers "enemies from within."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.