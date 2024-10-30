Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems 'Despise' Trump Supporters

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, hit out on Wednesday at Democrats for their rhetoric about Trump and his supporters.

President Joe Biden this week replied to former President Donald Trump’s supporters following controversial at his Madison Square Garden rally where a featured speaker called Puerto Rico "a floating pile of garbage," saying, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump’s] supporters."

Leavitt told Newsmax during an appearance on "Newsline" that "This is what the Democrat Party has become."

She added, "They not only hate Donald Trump, they despise the tens of millions of great Americans who support him."

Leavitt compared the remark to 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s "deplorables" comment.

"In 2016, Hillary called them deplorable. Today you have Joe Biden calling them garbage. You have Tim Walz calling them Nazis. Over the past couple of weeks, Kamala Harris has likened them to fascists."

Leavitt said that "none of these assaults are true," adding, "President Trump’s supporters are great Americans. They are law enforcement officers, moms and dads, business owners, Border Patrol agents, veterans who served honorably in our great country, and if the Democrat Party just took one second to maybe try and understand why tens of millions of Americans are supporting President Trump, maybe they would have a chance at winning this election."

She continued: "But they hate him so much they can't even attempt to do that. So they vilify half of the country and their closing argument in this election is that President Trump is going to bring this country backward when Americans know that's not true, he is going to move this country forward."

