Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Policies Push Latinos to Trump

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the 2024 Trump campaign, said on Newsmax former President Donald Trump is winning over Latinos because of the Biden-Harris administration's "un-American" policies on illegal immigration and the economy.

"Latino Americans have an entrepreneurial spirit," Leavitt told "Wake Up America" on Wednesday. "Many of them are business owners themselves, and look at what has happened to our small businesses over the past four years under [Vice President] Kamala Harris. Small business optimism under President Trump was at an all-time high; under Kamala Harris, it has hit a record low. Latino Americans also, many of them are legal immigrants to this country who came here the right way, waited their turn, paid their dues, and now they're seeing a wide open border invasion of millions and millions of people from all over the world — not just Latin America, but China, Russia, Iran — coming into our country, evading our country's laws and then being given a free ride to the city of their choice, prepaid debit cards, stays in luxury hotels.

"It's fundamentally unfair, it's un-American, and that's why more than 60% of Latino Americans support President Trump's plan for mass deportation," she added. "He is leading with Latino Americans right now. It's catastrophic for the Democrat Party. This is a demographic they have long relied on for their electoral success."

On top of his success in the Latino community, Leavitt said that Trump has also chipped away at Black voters' support of Harris.

"Black Americans, by a historic margin, are moving in President Trump's favor for many of the same reasons," she said. "And Kamala Harris is lagging behind where [President] Joe Biden was in 2020, with young people, with women, and certainly with men. There is a massive gender gap with men right now that the media should be talking about more. Kamala Harris is more than 20 points behind President Trump with men across this country."

Asked about how the former president is doing with women voters this cycle, Leavitt said that "women love President Trump, and whenever we're out on the road, we see thousands of women showing up" to support him at his events.

"They are mothers who are concerned about the safety and security of their children's futures, of their neighborhoods under Kamala Harris' open border, and weak-on-crime policies," she said. "They are business leaders who are concerned about their bottom line and their paychecks not going as far as they used to under President Trump. And women want safety, want security, economic prosperity not just for themselves, but, of course, for their children, their grandchildren, future generations."

