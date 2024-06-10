Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems 'Panicking' Over Latino Response to Trump

Latino Americans for Trump are flocking to support presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump because they "waited their turn" and "Democrats are panicking" over losing a key voting bloc, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

"The fake news media and the Democrats are panicking over the response from Latino Americans across the country and President Trump's domination in the polls with this demographic, because they're writing stories that say, 'Oh, President Trump's immigration rhetoric is too harsh,'" Leavitt told Monday's "Wake Up America."

"Yesterday, a CBS poll showed that 60% of Americans support President Trump's plan to deport Joe Biden's illegal immigrants. Latino Americans, just like all Americans, want a secure southern border, and possibly more so because they themselves came here the right way, legally paid their dues, [and] waited their turn."

The Trump campaign this weekend announced the Latinos for Trump have been rebranded as Latino Americans for Trump to highlight the key distinction on immigration – legal versus illegal, according to Leavitt.

"It was a purposeful switch to emphasize that we are all Americans, regardless of our race, religion or creed," she said. "President Trump wants to uplift all Americans across this country by rebuilding our economy, by bringing down inflation to virtually nothing, like it was in his first term, and by securing our southern border.

"Yesterday's rally in Las Vegas drew a crowd of more than 20,000 people, many of whom are Latino Americans, and we've been blown away by the response we've received on our website latinos.donaldjtrump.com with voters across the country who are signing up to join this new coalition."

Trump is "going on offense in traditionally Democrat and blue territories" in an effort to court disenchanted voters who are struggling under President Joe Biden's policies, Leavitt added.

"He held a wild rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, more than 100,000 people," she said. "You see the video there from his trip to California and the West Coast over the weekend. Doesn't matter if it's deep blue California, New York or Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, President Trump is beloved by the American public because all Americans remember how much better their lives were under his leadership.

"So, yes, we will continue to go on offense in blue states such as Minnesota and Virginia, where polling suggests President Trump is actually tied with Joe Biden right now. It just shows the groundswell of support across this great country."

The surge of support for Trump nationally "shows the sheer contrast between what Americans felt under President Trump – safety, security, prosperity – versus how they're feeling in Joe Biden's America today," Leavitt continued.

"More than 70% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck; all Americans are deeply frustrated and fearful of what we see happening in our southern border, especially in blue Democrat-run sanctuary cities," she said. "Those policies are particularly harming Black Americans and Latino Americans in those communities, because they've seen an invasion of illegal people that are crumbling their infrastructure.

"We are paying for that. We are subsidizing a new life for people from all over this world when American citizens are struggling. And that's unfair. President Trump promises to put Americans first and that's a message that resonates."

