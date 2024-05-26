Rep. Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: Trump Success Has Dems 'Genuinely Scared'

Democrats are seeing how successful former President Donald Trump's campaign is getting particularly with rallies in places like New York City's Bronx, and are "genuinely scared," Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Remember these are the folks who created the largest sanctuary city in the country, New York City, and they're suffering the consequences of their absurd, destructive policies," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "And now they're concerned because people, particularly Latinos, Blacks, women, you name it, minorities are are flocking away from Joe Biden, away from the Democrats and towards Trump and the Republicans."

And no matter "how many lies" the administration throws out, people are hurting, said the congressman.

"Middle-class people are hurting because of the policies of Democrats, and you cannot hide that with simple rhetoric or by simply trying to keep Trump off of the ballot or off of the campaign trail," Diaz-Balart said. "People are wising up, and that's why I think the Democrats are really, really scared. They have good reason to be concerned because their policies have been destructive to the country and to the world."

And as a result, the only way Trump will lose his reelection bid is if Republicans and others who support him don't turn out to vote, said Diaz-Balart.

"We have to do our part to turn every single human being out to make sure that they turn out to vote, with whatever method that state provides them," he added. "I represent a district that's 75% Latino and Hispanic, and it's a working district for the most part, and I will tell you people are hurting."

Every time Biden says the economy is great, people know that is not true, said Diaz-Balart.

"The American people have wised up," he said. "I think this election is going to be a referendum on whether you want to continue these horrific policies that are destroying our country or do you support a president who has a record because he was a darn good president."

Democrats, meanwhile, have been selling the notion that government control will all solve problems, but Americans are increasingly feeling that is destructive, he said.

"You're also going to see hard-working labor households, organized labor households turning out for Trump because they want good jobs," said Diaz-Balart. "They want low inflation, and they realize that the panacea that Democrats have been selling for decades is disastrous to themselves for them for their families for the country, and for our future."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com