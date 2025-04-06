Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Mainstream Media Scrambling on Biden

As more books are coming out concerning former President Joe Biden's mental and physical health while in office, evidence is growing that the mainstream media and Biden's staff were giving him "a pass on just about everything," former Rep. Jack Kingston told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think we're seeing a lot of scrambling to revise," the Georgia Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., comments. "It's coming out that they put makeup on him before Zoom calls. They pointed him in the right direction, putting fluorescent tape on the floor so that he'd know where to walk off a platform."

But, said Kingston, "the whole world knew what was obvious, that the emperor was, indeed, naked, and the media and his staff were going to cover up."

The media also refused to believe anything was amiss "because they hated Donald Trump so much that their whole vision was blurred," he added.

King, meanwhile, said it's "almost too hard to imagine" what would have happened if Biden had stayed in the 2024 presidential race and won the election.

"He had severe mental deficiencies, which weren't his fault, but it was the fault of his wife and staff and his doctors for letting him get out there, and also for top Democrats who worked with him every day, who saw how inept he was," said King.

If Biden were president now, he continued, "I can't believe any decision could be a safe decision."

"Every decision would be subject to whatever staff people would have to be around him because he was incapable," said King. "Again, I don't even blame Biden so much…all of a sudden, the mainstream media, they knew this. They had to see this."

Meanwhile, if Trump makes one mistake," it's on page one of all the newspapers," said King.

"Biden was making so many mistakes, he could fill up a whole newspaper every day and yet it went unreported," he added.

King also discussed the tariffs announced by Trump this past week, saying he believes they will work in the long-term, but he is concerned about the immediate damage some people will experience.

"I'm not saying the president should revoke the tariffs or the increases, and I think he should target them more," said King. "[But] people who can't afford to wait for the long-term, people who are living week-to-week on paychecks, if they're going to be directly impacted, we should find a way to assist those who are in need."

He pointed out that during the first Trump administration, farmers who were hurt by tariffs received subsidies.

"I'm not saying everyone has to be subsidized, but it should be monitored," said King. "We can't have too many people falling by the wayside waiting for these to work… we should not avoid or ignore the potential collateral damage."

