Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Harris Has Done Nothing for Workers

As Vice President Kamala Harris vies for union support, the question that must be asked is what Harris has done for union, or any American, workers, Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Monday.

"Over the past four years, she and [President] Joe Biden have created a record high inflation crisis, robbing all American workers of thousands of dollars every single month just to keep up with the same quality of life as they afforded under President [Donald] Trump," Leavitt told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"Under Kamala Harris, prices for gasoline are up 50%," Leavitt added. "And wages are not keeping up with the pace of that inflation. So union workers are making less and having to pay more just to live."

However, under Trump, there were fair, good trade deals, Leavitt said.

"He used the leverage of the United States of America… to negotiate and cut deals with our adversaries around the world," Leavitt stated, noting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that Trump negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"That's why you see… union workers, more than ever before, coming to the Republican Party, and we welcome them with open arms," Leavitt said.

