Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: 'No Question' About Trump's Debate Skills

Caroline Sunshine, the Trump campaign's deputy director of communications, told Newsmax on Monday that "there's no question" about former President Donald Trump's debating ability despite Vice President Kamala Harris' criticism of the rules proposed for their upcoming face-off.

Harris continues to rip Trump over his campaign's agreement to allow ABC to mute the candidates' microphones outside of their allotted speaking time during the upcoming debate. Sunshine said this move is related to the recent interview Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, did with CNN.

Sunshine said on "National Report" that the demand "probably has something to do with that CNN interview she gave," which Sunshine said, "Made it very clear that she does not perform well without a teleprompter in front of her."

Sunshine added: "There's no question about President Trump's debate skills; he's ready for this debate, he's said his whole life is preparation for this debate. He's ready to debate Harris any place, any time."

Sunshine went on to tout Trump's performance in his debate against President Joe Biden in June, after which Biden ended his campaign for reelection.

"The last time President Trump was on the debate stage with a Democrat nominee they ended up having to drop out of the race for president," Sunshine said. "I suspect President Trump might have the honor of defeating not just one but two Democrat nominees in one election year."

