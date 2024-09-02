Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Harris 'Terrified' to Debate Trump

Former President Donald Trump's debate preparation has not changed from when he was running against President Joe Biden, Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Monday.

Alvarez, while appearing on "Wake Up America," told co-host Christina Thompson that Republican presidential nominee Trump hasn't really changed his routine now that he'll face Vice President Kamala Harris in ABC's Sept. 10 debate.

"It's actually quite similar," Alvarez said of Trump's debate prep. "President Trump has been on the campaign trail keeping an incredibly rigorous schedule whether its rallies with tens of thousands of patriots, smaller town halls where he's hitting core policy issues, interviews, press gaggles ... he is prepared for this debate.

"What he does like to do is sit and have policy conversations with senior advisers, or key allies of the campaign to make sure he is sharp because when you have that many policy accomplishments and an incredible policy plans for the second term it's in stark contrast to Kamala Harris."

Alvarez said Harris' team likely will "spoon-feed her because they're terrified that she won't have a teleprompter."

"She will have to stand on her own two feet, without [vice-presidential nominee Tim] Walz as a security blanket beside her and talk about her record and talk about the issues and President Trump is ready for just that," the adviser said.

Thompson asked Alvarez for her reaction to the mainstream media hiding Harris' shortcomings and the fact the vice president attempted to change debate rules that had been agreed upon.

"It's absolutely disgraceful what Kamala Harris and her camp are trying to do," Alvarez said. "The reality is that the rules were sent over when ABC and when other networks … which by the way, she has not agreed to their debates. I'm including NBC and Fox here … but they all sent their rules when they proposed their debates, their dates and their rules, and they all mirrored those CNN rules.

"We accepted right away because President Trump is ready to debate. We know that the mainstream media has not held Kamala Harris accountable for her failures. They've not held her accountable for the fact that she does not have policy proposals that are real, that are tangible. She's been very vague.

"Her entire campaign is something like 'joy' — I don't know how that helps the American people who are suffering with inflation and how that would be articulated in a debate, but we need to hold her accountable."

Alvarez said Harris wanted to change not just one rule but "the entire rule base for the debate."

"It included being seated, and I would point out even [81-year-old] Joe Biden was capable of hanging on to the podium for 90 minutes," Alvarez said. "She wanted notes, again, I think because her camp is terrified of her going unscripted.

"We saw how awful that CNN Interview was for her, and by the way, she only spoke for about 16 minutes of it. And so she's just terrified to go against Donald Trump."

