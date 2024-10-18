Politico: Harris Struggles to Appeal to Black Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris is doing all she can to win over Black voters, but they might not be receptive.

"She really be in and out," Ashey Johnson told Politico the day after Harris made her sixth campaigning trip to Michigan this year.

Harris' support among Black men is behind what President Joe Biden achieved in 2020, Politico reported, citing recent polling.

Quaviaus Rodriguez, a Black man, plans to vote for Trump this year, citing Trump's presidency and Harris' time as district attorney and attorney general.

"Marijuana has been the gateway to lock younger Black brothers up and get them their start to a criminal history," said Rodriguez to Politico.

Harris has insisted she did not lock up Black men for marijuana, calling herself a progressive prosecutor in an interview with radio host Charlamagne the God. Harris said she urged Congress to reclassify marijuana under the federal drug schedule.

To win over Black voters, Harris unveiled her "Opportunities Agenda for Black Men" in Michigan on Monday and appeared in interviews with Roland Martin and on The Shade Room.

Mark Weldon, a Marine veteran, told Politico that Harris should have done a better job on the border and criticized her for previously supporting gender reassignment surgery for inmates. In an interview, Harris said the law was on the books during Trump's presidency.

Harris will campaign in Michigan again Saturday.