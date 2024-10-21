Suffolk Poll: Trump Gains as Harris Struggles With Latino, Black Voters

Former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in a tight race as they near the final stage of the presidential campaign. Both are competing for crucial Latino and Black voter support. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released on Monday shows Trump closing the gap with targeted messaging while Harris struggles to generate enthusiasm among critical demographics, USA Today reported.

The poll reveals that Trump and Harris are effectively tied. Harris holds a narrow lead of 45% to Trump's 44%, a shift from August when Harris led by five percentage points.

Trump's success stems from his efforts to appeal to Latino and Black voters, particularly men, by focusing on economic issues and crime. The poll shows that 49% of Latino voters support Trump, while 38% back Harris.

Harris leads among Black voters with 72%, but this is a significant drop compared to traditional Democratic margins in the group. By contrast, Trump's 17% among Black voters marks a considerable inroad.

While Trump has focused on issues like the economy, his approach to specific policies has also influenced public opinion. Among likely voters, 49% believe Trump has adequately explained his policies, compared to 48% who disagree. Meanwhile, Harris faces scrutiny, with 57% of respondents stating she hasn't done enough to clarify her policies. Even among her supporters, 23% want to hear more details about her plans.

Harris, however, leads Trump by double-digit margins on specific issues, including healthcare and abortion rights. The poll shows Harris is favored 54% to 39% on healthcare and 56% to 36% on abortion. She also leads in her perceived ability to bring about political change, with 46% of voters preferring her over Trump, who garnered 44%.

Despite her strengths, Harris has lost ground with the voter base that helped Joe Biden win in 2020 when 92% of Black and 59% of Latino voters supported the Democratic ticket.

Harris has ramped up outreach to Latino and Black voters, especially in swing states. She released an economic plan for Black men that includes small-business loans and marijuana legalization. However, the poll shows she has yet to generate the enthusiasm to secure these key voting blocs.

Conversely, Trump continues to be seen as stronger on issues such as the economy and immigration. Voters trust him more to handle the economy, 53% to 43%, and he leads Harris on immigration, 51% to 44%.

The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, surveyed 1,000 likely voters from Oct. 14 to 18. It highlights a deeply polarized electorate: 61% believe the country is on the wrong track, but opinions are sharply divided on the best path forward.

In the poll, 44% of respondents said they were worse off than four years ago, compared to 39% who disagreed.