WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kari lake | ruben gallego | arizona | senate | radical | liberal | democrat

Kari Lake to Newsmax: Gallego 'Most Radical Liberal Democrat' to Run

By    |   Sunday, 04 August 2024 01:12 PM EDT

Arizona GOP Senate nominee Kari Lake, coming off her victory in last week's primary, said Sunday on Newsmax that she is "hyper-focused" on defeating Democrat challenger Ruben Gallego, "the most radical liberal Democrat to ever run for any office in this country."

"He's trying to now moderate himself but the problem for him is he's got a very long voting record, 10 years in Congress that have been absolutely disastrous," Lake told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," adding that he has voted with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "100% of the time."

Gallego, she added, marched in rallies in defense of defunding the police.

"This man is truly radical, so we're going to keep focusing on his record and how it doesn't work for Arizona and how the America First agenda does work for all Arizonans, whether they're Democrat, independent, or Republican."

Meanwhile, Arizona is on "ground zero" of the border crisis, but under former President Donald Trump, "we didn't have any of those problems," said Lake.

"We want to get back to those types of policies, and I'm going to help President Trump do that," Lake said.

She added that she's been campaigning for years on bringing the border under control, including when she ran for governor of Arizona.

"This is the biggest problem in our country," said Lake, adding that the Biden administration is communicating with other nations to send in migrants.

"This is all part of their plan," she said. "Their plan is to have an invasion on our border and bring in millions of people. The taxpayer has to foot the bill, even though the American taxpayer is at wit's end and their backs are breaking under the pressure of a terrible economy … we've got to realize the Democrat policies are destructive and devastating to everyday average Americans, and we have to make a big turnaround come Nov. 5."

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to send a "false narrative" claiming that Arizona is becoming a blue state when it is "solidly Republican," said Lake.

"I even believe that the Californians moving in are much more middle-of-the-road or conservative-minded, and they've actually uprooted their lives in California because of destructive policies over there and moved into Arizona for some common sense," said Lake.

She added that people are waking up to the "lies" of the media, and they're voting for America First policies.

"It's not Republicans first," she said. "We're putting the people of this country first."​​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Arizona GOP Senate nominee Kari Lake, coming off her victory in last week's primary, said Sunday on Newsmax that she is "hyper-focused" on defeating Democrat challenger Ruben Gallego, "the most radical liberal Democrat to ever run for any office in this country."
kari lake, ruben gallego, arizona, senate, radical, liberal, democrat, border, crisis, economy
463
2024-12-04
Sunday, 04 August 2024 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved