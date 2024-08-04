Kari Lake to Newsmax: Gallego 'Most Radical Liberal Democrat' to Run

Arizona GOP Senate nominee Kari Lake, coming off her victory in last week's primary, said Sunday on Newsmax that she is "hyper-focused" on defeating Democrat challenger Ruben Gallego, "the most radical liberal Democrat to ever run for any office in this country."

"He's trying to now moderate himself but the problem for him is he's got a very long voting record, 10 years in Congress that have been absolutely disastrous," Lake told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," adding that he has voted with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "100% of the time."

Gallego, she added, marched in rallies in defense of defunding the police.

"This man is truly radical, so we're going to keep focusing on his record and how it doesn't work for Arizona and how the America First agenda does work for all Arizonans, whether they're Democrat, independent, or Republican."

Meanwhile, Arizona is on "ground zero" of the border crisis, but under former President Donald Trump, "we didn't have any of those problems," said Lake.

"We want to get back to those types of policies, and I'm going to help President Trump do that," Lake said.

She added that she's been campaigning for years on bringing the border under control, including when she ran for governor of Arizona.

"This is the biggest problem in our country," said Lake, adding that the Biden administration is communicating with other nations to send in migrants.

"This is all part of their plan," she said. "Their plan is to have an invasion on our border and bring in millions of people. The taxpayer has to foot the bill, even though the American taxpayer is at wit's end and their backs are breaking under the pressure of a terrible economy … we've got to realize the Democrat policies are destructive and devastating to everyday average Americans, and we have to make a big turnaround come Nov. 5."

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to send a "false narrative" claiming that Arizona is becoming a blue state when it is "solidly Republican," said Lake.

"I even believe that the Californians moving in are much more middle-of-the-road or conservative-minded, and they've actually uprooted their lives in California because of destructive policies over there and moved into Arizona for some common sense," said Lake.

She added that people are waking up to the "lies" of the media, and they're voting for America First policies.

"It's not Republicans first," she said. "We're putting the people of this country first."​​

