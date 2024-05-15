Kari Lake to Newsmax: 'Everyone Misses MAGAnomics'

As inflation hits Americans, Kari Lake told Newsmax on Wednesday "Everyone misses MAGAnomics."

Appearing on "Newsline," Lake, who is running for the Republican nomination for senator in Arizona, said Americans are feeling the real struggle of inflation.

"Rent prices and grocery prices are up 21%," Lake said. "Electricity and energy prices for heating and cooling a home are up nearly 30%. We're here in Arizona, you've got to have that air conditioning cranking and people are just not going to be able to afford to cool their homes in our very hot summers."

Lake said people don't care about Biden's economic spin, because they feel it at the grocery store or when they go to the gas station.

"Everything is getting more expensive," Lake said. "Real wealth for the average American family has fallen $33,000 a year under Biden's disastrous Bidenomics. Everyone misses MAGAnomics and we're looking forward to getting that back."

Lake was critical of her Democrat opponent in the senate race, Rep. Ruben Gallego, for supporting Biden 100% of the time.

"My opponent voted for all of this stuff that ushered in this disastrous economy," Lake said. "Creating grocery prices that are forcing people to make serious choices. We're at ground zero. We're really at ground zero for the economy. Inflation is hitting Arizona and Phoenix particularly hard."

Gallego was also criticized for his opposition to former President Donald Trump's border wall and for causing an invasion of illegal immigrants, Lake said. Lake said she believes the migrant influx has depressed wages for American citizens.

"People who are working hard and holding down two jobs are having a harder time because the wages will not grow with this cheap labor," Lake said.

