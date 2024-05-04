Kari Lake to Newsmax: Voters See 'How Radical' Gallego Is

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake Saturday on Newsmax pointed to recent poll results showing her race is in a dead heat against Rep. Ruben Gallego, as proof that voters are "on to just how radical" the Democrat is.

"I'm happy with those numbers," Lake told Newsmax's "America Right Now." "My opponent, Ruben Gallego — absolutely far-left Democrat; very liberal, open borders kind of guy; a defund the police kind of guy — just spent $7 million carpet bombing Arizona with a bunch of ads trying to paint himself as Mr. Rogers, and it shows that it's not working."

According to a poll released earlier this week from Emerson College Polling/The Hill, Gallego came out ahead of Lake by just over 2 points, 45.3% to 43.1%, within the poll's margin of error.

They are vying to succeed retiring independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Lake said Gallego is a "mini-me" for President Joe Biden, as he voted for the Biden agenda "100% of the time."

"He's called the border wall stupid and dumb and said he would never, ever support it," said Lake. "He's Joe Biden but he's 40 years younger. And they realize if they send him to the U.S. Senate, he will destroy our country."

Meanwhile, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed a repeal of an 1864 state ban on abortion, and Lake said that there will be a ballot initiative this fall and she agrees that states should determine their laws on abortion.

At the federal level, though, Lake said that lawmakers should push policies to help women who want to become mothers and to be sure that people "know there are other options out there" beyond abortion.

"I want to be the most pro-woman, pro-mother, pro-baby, and pro-family senator," she said. "I will never vote to spend federal dollars pushing abortion and paying for abortion, and I will never vote for a federal abortion ban."

Gallego, however, fought to federally fund abortions and co-sponsored legislation sending hundreds of millions of dollars to other countries to set up abortion clinics, Lake added.

But even with abortion being a controversial topic, Lake said Saturday that the issue does not top Arizonans' concerns.

"I can tell you that abortion is not even in the top five issues with the people of Arizona talking to me," she said. "They're very concerned about our wide-open border. We have thousands of people coming across every day."

Arizonans are also worried about inflation, she said, pointing out that Gallego "supported legislation that caused this surge in inflation," and about the growing surge in the homeless population.

Meanwhile, Lake said she wants to challenge Gallego to a debate.

"I don't think when the people find out what Ruben Gallego is about when it comes to abortion, that they're going to want him anywhere near the United States Senate," said Lake. "We'll do an hour-long debate. Why don't we plan it for Mother's Day weekend? ... People are going to find out he's incredibly radical. That's why he's earned the nickname 'Radical Ruben.'"

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com