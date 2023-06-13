Kari Lake to Newsmax: Only Trump Can Stop Govt. 'Gone Rotten'

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump has shown America that “our government has gone rotten,” and that if he doesn’t stop it, that government will come after “each and every one of us.”

While appearing on “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Lake described Trump as “a man of the people.” She was not so effusive, however, when talking about President Joe Biden.

“We’ve never had somebody as corrupt as Joe Biden sitting in the White House,” Lake said, “somebody who would dare to take our government and weaponize it against his rival, the frontrunner in the presidential race.”

According to Lake, Biden’s weaponization of the U.S. government is based on fear over the mounting allegations over a multimillion bribery scheme involving him when he was vice president, his son, Hunter Biden, and a foreign national.

“The truth is starting to unfold about him,” she said. “What he's been up to, what his criminal family has been up to, the bribes he's taken from our adversaries. It's all starting to pile up on him.”

“Rather than allowing the fake news media to go after that and cover it, he's throwing this detour and pushing these bogus charges against President Trump.”

Lake told host Eric Bolling that she was in Miami Tuesday, where Trump appeared in court and plead not guilty to 37 counts related to retaining national-defense information under the Espionage Act of 1917 — and was “blown away” by the people in the area showing their support for Trump.

“They were wearing their Trump shirts, their Trump hats, waving flags,” she said. “The people love President Trump. He's a man of the people, and we know a bogus, fake, phony witch hunt when we see it, because we've seen about 10, 12 or 15 of them in the past eight years, since President Trump came down that escalator and breathed some new life into the Republican Party and, frankly, saved it.”

Lake explained how that “melting pot” of people in South Florida love Trump because they are from Latin American countries, where they fled socialism and communism. “They see what's happening in broad daylight. They are sounding the alarm that communism is at our doorstep — not socialism, full-on communism.”

“The people of this great country know the one man who has been fighting for us for eight years,” she said. “He's taken every punch, every hit, every sling, every arrow, and he has shown us that our own government has gone rotten and they're actually coming after us.”

“If we let them go after President Trump, it won't be long before they're after each and every one of us,” she added. “And we obviously know they’re after people who are Trump supporters, but it won't be long, truly, if we allow this globalist, Marxist agenda before they're after even the liberals. Nobody will be left unscathed.”

“This is our moment to stand up. God has placed us here at this moment, at this historic moment … in our country's history and, frankly, in human history, because we are the people meant to fight back against this evil scourge of communism.”

