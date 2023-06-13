Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Exposed Corrupt DOJ

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax that "Trump derangement syndrome" within the Department of Justice has exposed it as a sham while it targets the former president.

Joining "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday, Donald Trump's eldest son slammed the special counsel probe headed by John L. Smith that led to his father being indicted on 37 charges related to harboring sensitive government files.

"There's two levels of justice: there's one for powerful Democrats, and there's one for everyone else," Trump Jr. emphasized, noting that President Joe Biden's similar documents scandal has not yet produced charges.

"I think the American people are now seeing that," he continued. "They're seeing just how insane all of this actually is. They're seeing just how far the Democrats will go to pursue their political enemies, and it's outrageous."

Trump Jr. characterized the zeal to get his father as a form of "Trump derangement syndrome," which has shed a new light for millions of Americans on how corrupt the DOJ and other intelligence agencies are.

"The problem is it's very hard for anyone to have any faith in these institutions that we once believed in, perhaps falsely, because I imagine this has been going on a lot longer than Trump," he proposed. "But Trump derangement syndrome has brought it out."

The current situation, the Trump Organization executive vice president lamented, is hopefully enough to wake up the American people.

"They have to understand what's going on. They have to understand that Trump is probably that last brick in the wall before all of the things we hold near and dear just collapse and we're controlled by these lunatics," Trump Jr. stated.

