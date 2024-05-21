WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: josh brecheen | illegal immigration | eric adams

Rep. Brecheen to Newsmax: Illegal Immigrants Drain on Society

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 03:55 PM EDT

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday about the high costs of illegal immigration.

Brecheen, appearing on "American Agenda," expressed concern about illegal immigrants from Haiti and Cuba immediately getting access to work permits, Social Security numbers, and Real IDs.

"You've got illegals with very limited vetting getting Real ID compliant driver's licenses," Brecheen said.

He said when people discuss the revenue immigrants bring in, they are also counting legal immigrants on visas, not just illegal immigrants.

"I thought it was really astounding," Brecheen said.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said residents can expect a 10% to 15% cut in services because of the migrant situation, Brecheen said.

"This is a Democrat mayor," Brecheen said. "The average American knows this. They are not contributing financially. They are a drain on our society. That has to be factored in."

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 03:55 PM
