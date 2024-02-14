Rep. Brecheen to Newsmax: Biden's Call to Pass Border Bill 'Laughable'

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., said President Joe Biden's call for Congress to pass a bipartisan border bill after the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is "laughable."

The White House released a statement from Biden on Tuesday, after the House voted to impeach Mayorkas, saying: "Congress needs to act to give me, Secretary Mayorkas, and my administration the tools and resources needed to address the situation at the border. The House also needs to pass the Senate's national security supplemental right away."

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Brecheen, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized the Biden administration, and specifically Mayorkas, saying they failed to properly implement the Immigration Nationality Act.

"It's laughable to say that we need a congressional law to fix the problem they've created," Brecheen said.

Brecheen added that "a few days after taking office, Congress … appropriated funds to build more border wall construction and President Biden, by the stroke of a pen, said, 'Not another foot.'"

Brecheen was asked if he had a message for Senate Republicans before Mayorkas' impeachment trial.

"Whatever you tolerate, you empower," Brecheen said. "The reason why we find ourselves in a place of lawlessness in this country … when we tolerate this, you empower it."